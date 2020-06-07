Bucks players join protesters in Milwaukee march for social justice

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT ) — A few well-known names joined protesters in Milwaukee today.

Several members of the Bucks marched as hundreds called for justice after the death of George Floyd.

Giannis and his teammates became an example today.

One where you can support a cause you believe in, regardless of your celebrity status.

“We’re behind you,” Thanasis Antetokounmpo said. “This is our community. We’re behind you, okay. We’re with you guys. We’re with you guys.”

The guys walked and rode with demonstrators for an hour or so this afternoon.

They were each wearing gray t-shirts with the words “I can’t breathe” written in white.

They joined a group that’s been marching, every day, since last week, and they passed out snacks and water.

Bucks’ chaplain, Kenneth Lock, has also been marching with this group.

He said members saw this and reached out wanting to show their support.

“They also expressed with us as well that silence is violence,” Bucks Chaplain and Pastor Kenneth Lock said. “And so just standing in Giannis’ presence the most with him having a black son, and he wants to stay in this city and he doesn’t want his black son to be afraid to walk down the streets simply because he’s black.”

“They brought no press, or anything, they were literally here for the community and they stated that it’s not about Bucks players but it’s us here as brothers and sisters united together,” Protester Krystel Lock said.

A few hours after the Bucks left marchers, the team announced that the entire organization – players, coaches, owners, management and staff – will host their own public protest for social justice.

