Group trains protesters how to de-escalate conflict ahead of George Floyd Rally in Billings

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BILLINGS, MT (Billings Gazette) — Nearly 20 people met under a drizzle of rain Saturday to hear how to keep the tribute to George Floyd as peaceful as its organizers and Billings law enforcement intend.

In the week leading up to Sunday’s rally to honor the 34-year-old black man killed while in police custody, rumors stirring on social media of out-of-state groups attending the event to instigate violence led several residents to host a course at Pioneer Park in de-escalation and how to prepare for the following day.

“Know why you’re coming, and who you are,” said Fitzgerald “Jerry” Clark, a board member of the non-profit Not In Our Town and one of the presenters. ” … It’s an event meant to honor the memory of George Floyd in a peaceful and positive manner, even if it’s passionate.”

More than 1,000 people on Facebook have committed to attending the “Justice for George Floyd” rally to be held on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn Sunday. Along with enthusiasm and support, the memorial has drawn concerns over security.

Rumors spread over social media heightened those concerns to the point that organizers and Billings law enforcement held a press conference to dispel the spread of misinformation. The Montana Human Rights Network also reported that rumors that Antifa members planed to attend anti-racist rallies in the state were completely unfounded.

“Normally, in Billings I’m 100% sure that everything’s going to go fine,” said Mike Scott, who holds a master’s in conflict resolution. “I’m like 99% sure that it’s going to go fine this time, so I figured that 1% chance means that we should take every step we can to tell people how to keep their heads — when to engage and when not to.”

Scott joined three others in leading a group heading to the rally. When it comes to conflict resolution, he said, protesters should keep their hands in front of themselves and avoid pointing any fingers or antagonizing any counterprotesters.

“It’s perfectly fine to put your hand on your friend’s shoulder, and say. ‘Hey, it’s not worth it. Let’s go,’” Scott said.

Other presenters recommended clothes that cover as much of their skin as possible, and leaving behind contact lenses in case police resort to using pepper spray. Anyone wanting to carry signs should make them out of paper or cardboard, as plywood could be perceived as a shield. Each speaker also asked protesters to wear face masks to halt any possible spread of COVID-19 during the event.

Clark said that it’s the responsibility of everyone attending the rally to defer to its organizers — the black and brown leadership whose aims are to promote equality, life and well-being for all Americans. If anyone attempts to antagonize protesters, he advised everyone to disengage.

“It’s not just about what you have the right to do. It’s also about what is wise to do,” he said. ” … Neither side will be attending as the aggressors.”

Tim Westervelt, founder of the Yellowstone Militia in Billings, said he and at least 17 members of the militia would attend the rally.

“I would like people to know that our group is not an anti-government, anti-police militia,” he said. “We tote our guns to exercise our rights, but we’re not about violence,” he said.

Several armed members attended a rally at the Montana Capitol in April to protest restrictions that shuttered businesses across the state in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Along with showing their support for the event that drew hundreds, they cooked hot dogs and passed out water.

“This Sunday, we plan on doing the exact same thing,” he said.

Westervelt said that he’s been in contact with BPD, the sheriff’s office and local business leaders following the spread of rumors over social media. Despite Billings Police Chief Rich St. John saying that there was no credible evidence showing that agitators from outside of the state would be in Billings during Thursday’s press conference, Westervelt said he takes every threat or rumor seriously.

When it became clear that militia members would be at the “Justice for George Floyd” rally, one of its organizers reached out to Westervelt.

“I messaged him, because I wasn’t necessarily familiar with the Yellowstone Militia in Billings,” said Amber Palmer.

“He said their plan was to sit across the street and look after the businesses there. I was assured that they are not racist, and that they are there to make sure that nothing happens to the businesses. They are just kind of there as a backup plan, I suppose,” she said.

Although the presence of the militia has made some attending the rally nervous, Palmer said the best way to keep things peaceful would be to “nip anything in the bud” regarding rumors of violence.

National protests are into their second week since the death of George Floyd. The Associated Press has reported that, although the some protests have led to police and protester deaths and property damage, violence has tapered off and some police precincts have dropped the use of choke holds in response.

“I just think that people are starting to come together even more,” Palmer said. “They’re realizing that this is what we do for the greater good. Let’s put out this fire that starts with rumors on social media. When you have looting and rioting, that’s giving the people who are against change what they want.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.