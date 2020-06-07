His book is among Amazon’s best selling on race, and now he’s headed to Boston University to launch an antiracist institute

National-World

Scholar Ibram X. Kendi is quickly becoming a household name.

With his 2019 book “How to be an Antiracist” among Amazon’s best sellers this week, more good news is coming Kendi’s way.

The scholar will join the staff at Boston University starting on July 1 and launch the new Center for Antiracist Research at the school.

“I am excited to join the historic BU of pioneering Native author Charles Eastman, MLK Jr., and Howard Zinn, the proud Boston of Phillis Wheatley and Maria Stewart and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, a BU and Boston filled with so many great minds and committed spirits,” Kendi wrote on Twitter Thursday, announcing the news.

Kendi has long been well known in academic circles for his research surrounding racism and antiracism, notably arguing that everyone must actively be antiracist — not just “not racist” — to progress toward racial equality.

It’s the subject of his 2019 book, “How to be an Antiracist.” Kendi has also authored many essays and three other books, along with a children’s book due out this summer. His 2016 book, “Stamped from the Beginning,” won a National Book Award.

“Ibram’s appointment and his leadership will create a critical emphasis on research and policy to help eliminate racism in our country,” Robert A. Brown, BU president said in a statement. “I look forward to the impact of his work and the new Center on the Boston University community.”

Kendi will be leaving his current position at American University, where he was the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center.