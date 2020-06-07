NASCAR legends voice support for George Floyd protests

National-World

NASCAR drivers have joined the growing list of athletes and sports leagues throwing their support behind the nationwide protests against police brutality.

Bubba Wallace wore a black T-shirt that said “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.

Wallace also tweeted a NASCAR-sponsored video of him and fellow drivers discussing how they will advocate for change to fight racism and inspire change.

“We will listen and learn! #BlackLivesMatters,” Wallace tweeted.

Wallace’s statements and tweets come as protests gather across the US and around the globe to call for police reform, especially when it comes to relations with black and brown communities. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Other NASCAR drivers also spoke up Sunday. The legendary Jeff Gordon made a powerful statement during Sunday’s broadcast saying he and Wallace’s professional and personal journeys are different.

“I’ll never know what it’s like to walk in Bubba’s shoes or the shoes of anyone that’s experienced racism. I do know I can be better; we can do better to create positive change,” Gordon said. “We need to step up now more than we ever have in the past. We are listening. We are learning. We are ready for change.”

Daniel Suárez posted the NASCAR video discussing racism in solidarity with Wallace.

“We stand with you. Not being racist is not enough, we need to be anti-racist and make a REAL change! #blacklivesmatter,” his tweet read.

NASCAR also invited Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old who went viral for his song “I just wanna live,” to sing the National Anthem.

Sunday’s race, won by Kevin Harvick, took place in an empty Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wallace placed 21st in the race. The Cup Series now heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday at 7 pm ET.