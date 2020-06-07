Omaha Summer Arts Festival goes virtual

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — For the first time in 46 years, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival is going virtual.

Because of obvious coronavirus restrictions, the in-person arts festival was canceled.

But organizers and artists still wanted to honor the tradition of the beloved festival.

So in a quick few weeks, preparations were made to put together the festival virtually.

That includes food vendors posting recipes and hosting demo videos, musicians performing, and of course artists.

There will be 120 artists total, with 50 participating in a live chat during the arts festival.

“I know you’re not face-to-face with them but you will be online face-to-face with them. So you can still talk to some of them directly. And then also we have different craft videos that will be played throughout the day for families and kids to do hands-on crafts,” Kylie Vonnahme, the operations, and marketing manager for the Omaha Summer Arts Festival said.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Virtual OSAF will be streamed live on the OSAF website and Facebook page. It will also be broadcasted from Omaha’s public access television station, KPAO (Cox channel 22/1022 HD and CenturyLink channel 89).

