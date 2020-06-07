Sandy, UT Officers Find Dangerous Foot Trap At Neighborhood Park

National-World

SANDY, UT (KSL ) — Officials with the Sandy City Police Department have issued a safety warning after they said someone left a dangerous foot trap in Dimple Dell Park.

Officers said they would like to talk with the person who left the trap, and even more, they’d like them to stop.

Animal Control officers found a raccoon in it, but they said a lot more animals and people in the park could have been hurt.

Brittany Cox is at the neighborhood park a lot.

“It’s like our back yard,” she said.

She said it was scary to hear animal control officers found a trap there.

“We bring our kids here, and our dogs and horses, so it’s just not a place to have a trap,” Cox said.

Officers weren’t thrilled either when they found it on Wednesday.

Callers said they found an animal trapped in it.

“We located the raccoon. He was under a bush,” said Anika Estioko with Sandy City Animal Services. “The trap was still attached to his hind leg.”

“That’s a trap that a horse could even get his hoof trapped in. You know, you have children, you have joggers, walkers, dogs, a lot of traffic down in there, and it’s definitely something that you would not want to get caught up in,” said Estioko.

Police said they found another trap in the area about a year ago.

They just wanted to make sure no one gets hurt — people or animals.

“We just love that there’s so many trails to explore,” said Cox. “We love the river. My kids love coming to play.”

Plus, officers said there are much better ways to deal with nuisance animals.

