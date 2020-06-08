Classic cars on parade for man’s 90th birthday

News

Danville, PA (WNEP) — Family and friends of the unofficial “Mayor of Numidia” went all out for his 90th birthday.

George Beaver, who is originally from Numidia, got to see them from a distance as he watched the birthday parade pass by Meadows at Maria Joseph Manor near Danville.

George is a fan of classic cars, so some joined in on the parade.

He hasn’t been able to see his family in quite a while, so George says this was the perfect way to celebrate his birthday.

“I saw it all! People waving and shouting, ‘I love you!’ stuff like that. They’re all so good to me,” George said.

One of George’s favorite activities is feeding the squirrels outside his home, so he was gifted with some peanuts to feed to them.