Driver ejected from car, killed in crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A crash left one person dead in southeast Portland Sunday night.

Portland police responded to the area of Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard near Southeast Knapp Street just before 9 p.m.

Responding officers learned that a car heading north on Southeast 92nd Avenue rear-ended another car at Southeast Flavel Street. The car then continued east on Mt. Scott Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

As the car approached Southeast Knapp Street it struck a guard rail causing the driver to be ejected through the driver’s side window, police said. The driver was confirmed dead.

The Major Crash Team are responding to the area.

Southeast 92nd Avenue from Southeast Knapp Street to Southeast Flavel Street is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.