Missing 17-year-old found dead after 6-year-old’s body recovered

Ottawa County, MI (WNEM) — Deputies have recovered the body of a missing 17-year-old after a 6-year-old was found dead in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Ngabo’s body was found in Lake Michigan by a dive team at about 9 a.m. on June 8.

Units were assisted by Michigan State Police and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing 6-year-old Iain Isaiah Rowe was found dead on June 7, according to authorities.

The body was found along the rocks of the Holland channel. The body was taken in for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff’s office, foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police responded to the Holland State Park on June 6 for reports of a missing 17-year-old male.

According to police, witness statements said that two brothers from Grand Rapids were swimming off the beach and began to struggle in the water. The older brother, 19, began to swim back to shore and was thrown a life-ring by witnesses. He made it safely ashore.

The younger brother, Christian, was last seen struggling in the water 40 to 50 yards offshore.

While investigating the scene, deputies were advised of a missing 6-year-old boy. Iain Isaiah Rowe was reported last seen in Lake Michigan in waist-deep water.

If you have any more information, contact the sheriff’s office at 1-800-249-0911.

The investigation remains open pending an autopsy.

