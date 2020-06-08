MLB owners propose a 76-game season, per report

National-World

Major League Baseball is proposing a 76-game season in the league’s latest idea to save the 2020 season, per ESPN. The report details the latest proposal by the owners sent to the players union Monday morning.

ESPN, citing an unnamed source familiar with the negotiations, says in addition to a shortened season, the players would receive 75% of their prorated salaries.

Last week, the league reportedly rejected a Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) proposal which offered a 114-game season with players receiving their full prorated salaries. In a statement on June 4th, MLBPA Director Tony Clark said the players would resoundingly reject any proposals that asked for further reductions in salaries.

MLB teams typically play 162 regular season games. Opening day for the the 2020 MLB season was originally slated to start on March 26 before the pandemic delayed the start of the season indefinitely.

Neither MLB or MLBPA have responded to CNN’s request for details or comment.

On May 14th, MLB Commissioner Rod Manfred appeared on CNN and expressed hope that a new season could be salvaged. Manfred said, “I think it’s hopeful that we will have some Major League Baseball this summer…Me, personally, I have great confidence that we’ll reach an agreement with the players association both that it’s safe to come back to work and work out the economic issues that need to be resolved.”

When asked about the economic impact if there was no MLB baseball this season, Manfred told CNN it would be “devastating” and could result in losses approaching $4 billion.