Protective vest stops bullet fired at police officer

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — A Chicago police officer was shot during a domestic disturbance overnight in South Austin.

A call for help came in from Leamington and Ferdinand, after a man fired shots inside a home.

Police said the gunman ran out, but came back in the house through a basement door. Police said the man shot the officer who was at the top of the stairs. The shots were fired at the officer’s shoulder, but the officer’s protective vest stopped the bullet.

The officer returned fire, but did not hit the gunman.

The suspect fled, but was later caught and arrested. The weapon was recovered by police.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one else was injured.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown came to Stroger hospital to check on the officer’s condition. He is expected to recover.

