St. Louis County bars allowed to reopen but with strict crowd limitations

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Bars across St. Louis County are back in business for the first time since March.

Page announced on June 1, that bars will be allowed to open Monday but with strict social distancing guidelines such as limits on crowd size, face mask requirements and disinfecting protocols.

Bars will have to operate at 25 percent capacity and no more than 6 people can be seated at a table. Groups larger than 10 people will also not be allowed.

If you enjoy sitting at the bar, you’ll have to find another seat. Customers can’t sit at the bar or any location within 6 feet of areas where drinks are prepared. In addition, health guidelines state customers will not be allowed to play pool, throw darts, or play arcade games or use any other shared recreational equipment.

Movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys, and all other St. Louis County businesses will be able to reopen will reopen June 15, Page says.

The mayor said gyms, yoga studios and similar businesses are among the last major industry groups to reopen, given the nature of the businesses.

The Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Science Center and other St. Louis attractions will have to submit their operating plan to the city’s health department for approval. The earliest they’ll be allowed to open is June 8.

Pools in the city and county are on the same time frame, but leaders have said some will delay reopening due to a lifeguard shortage.

For a full of businesses in St. Louis County that will reopen and its guidelines, visit here.

