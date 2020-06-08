The coronavirus may be out of headlines, but it has not gone away

National-World

The coronavirus is out of the headlines while America hits a hinge in history on race — but it has not gone away.

During two weeks of protests, fevered political debate and presidential posturing, the virus marched on — killing hundreds of Americans every day and spreading faster in southern states that have so far been spared the worst of its fury.

Infections are rising in 22 US states, steady in six and down in 22, reflecting a nation on a knife’s edge. Globally, the virus has seeded new hotspots in India, Bangladesh and Latin America.

So much about the disease remains unknown and unpredictable. Rising US cases could be due to more testing. Or fraying social distancing and business openings could be giving the pandemic new life. But it seems like a heck of a coincidence that aggressive openers like Texas and Florida now see cases rising fast.

Nuanced analysis is needed to make sense of the pandemic and end it — not exactly the forte of President Donald Trump, who is still wishing it away, saying Friday that the US was “largely through” the crisis.

He’s not the only one who wants to move on. Teenagers are reaching their breaking points at home. Millions need to get back to work. And mixed with the outpouring of grief and anger at nationwide demonstrations is also the frustration of a country helplessly locked down for too long.

If the curve starts to sharply climb, it will take a brave politician to send everyone back home.