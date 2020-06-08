Two women traveling on highway shot at by unknown suspects

National-World

McDowell County, NC (WLOS) — Authorities say on Sunday, June 7, shortly before midnight, two women traveling on I-40 westbound near Exit 90 in a white Buick Encore were met by a barrage of bullets from men in a dark-colored car with tinted windows.

The driver of the white Buick pulled off of Exit 90 and the suspect vehicle continued westbound.

The two female occupants, 22-year-old Shelbi Dillingham and 51-year-old Leann Dillingham, both of Nebo, were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or suspects is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

