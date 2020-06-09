Chad Daybell Taken Into Custody After Authorities Serve Search Warrant

National-World

REXBURG, ID (KSL TV) — The Rexburg Police Department on Tuesday morning announced it is serving a search warrant at the home of Chad Daybell.

He was taken into custody shortly afternoon, according to a report from East Idaho News.

“Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com they saw several officers pull him over about one mile south of the Daybell home in the 4000 block of 1900 East around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday,” according to the update. “He was wearing a baseball cap, gray button-up shirt and blue jeans. Witnesses say he got out of his silver SUV, was placed in handcuffs and put into a police car.”

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, is currently in custody in Idaho on charges relating to the disappearance of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7. Her bail is currently set at $1 million.

The RPD will be assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to a statement.

The search warrant is in reference to the missing children case, RPD Assistant Chief Gary Hagen wrote. It is a sealed warrant, though, so details are “not available to news media outlets or the public and is only for the purview of Law Enforcement working on this case.”

Law enforcement in January removed 43 items from the house during a raid, the East Idaho News reports. Aerial footage taken by East Idaho News appeared to show authorities searching in the yard outside the house. However, there haven’t been any details confirmed by officials yet on what they’re looking for or where specifically they’re looking.

The children were last seen in September 2019, but they weren’t reported missing until the following November.

“We publicly call on Lori Vallow/Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with the information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua and Tylee,” the RPD wrote in a statement in December 2019. “This entire investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement.”

Since the children went missing, a handful of mysterious circumstances surrounding the Daybells have surfaced in the media, including the death of Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, and the death of Lori Vallow’s former husband, Charles Vallow.

Charles Vallow died in July 2019, and Tammy Daybell died in October 2019.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have also been accused of having cult connections.

