Denver Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at 5 new locations

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced Monday that it is partnering with Denver Public Health and several community organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing at five new locations this month.

The testing sites will be opened in largely non-white communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

The City said Mayor Michael Hancock’s Office of Social Equality and Innovation launched a Racial Equity Council under the Social Safety Net Plan in an effort to improve COVID-19 testing access for underserved communities.

The council is made up of a number of organizations and aims to “provide guidance to enhance health care access and resources for communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to promote health equity.”

Below is a list of the testing sites and when they will be open:

The Center for African American Health, 3350 Hudson St.

June 9 and June 23

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days)

Montbello High School, 5000 Crown Blvd.

June 13

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sam’s Club, 7805 E. 35th Ave. (Stapleton)

June 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Blvd.

June 20

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St.

June 27

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to the City, additional testing sites are being determined.

Any community organization interested in hosting a free testing site should contact Denver Public Heath at: 303-946-7471.

More information on Denver’s response to the coronavirus can be found on the City’s website.

Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the city can be found online.

