Denver Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at 5 new locations
Click here for updates on this story
DENVER, CO (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced Monday that it is partnering with Denver Public Health and several community organizations to offer free COVID-19 testing at five new locations this month.
The testing sites will be opened in largely non-white communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.
The City said Mayor Michael Hancock’s Office of Social Equality and Innovation launched a Racial Equity Council under the Social Safety Net Plan in an effort to improve COVID-19 testing access for underserved communities.
The council is made up of a number of organizations and aims to “provide guidance to enhance health care access and resources for communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to promote health equity.”
Below is a list of the testing sites and when they will be open:
The Center for African American Health, 3350 Hudson St.
June 9 and June 23
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days)
Montbello High School, 5000 Crown Blvd.
June 13
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sam’s Club, 7805 E. 35th Ave. (Stapleton)
June 18
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Blvd.
June 20
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St.
June 27
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
According to the City, additional testing sites are being determined.
Any community organization interested in hosting a free testing site should contact Denver Public Heath at: 303-946-7471.
More information on Denver’s response to the coronavirus can be found on the City’s website.
Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the city can be found online.
Suggest a Correction
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments