Faith-based program helps parolees make life beyond bars

TEXARKANA, TX (KTBS ) — Figuring out life after prison can be difficult to navigate, especially without any guidance or resources.

That’s why a new christian ministry in Texarkana, Texas is stepping up to help parolees, not only get back on their feet, but change their lives.

The Restoration of Hope House has received many letters requesting to be part of their new upcoming program.

Danny Stone and his mother, Sheila, started the Stone Foundation as a tribute his father and her husband, Ross Stone.

He died in February 2019.

“My husband and I would set on the patio, and we would say, there’s got to be somewhere else they can take these men,” said Sheila Stone.

The faith-based program will provide free shelter, clothing, and food to men leaving prison with no where else to go.

In addition to basic and spiritual needs, the program will help 27 men to learn a trade, find employment, and get back on their feet.

“It was the deliverance of my addiction through Jesus Christ that’s really empowered me to be able to fulfill the obligation I think I have to help others like myself,” explained Danny Stone.

He says about 50% of inmates released from prison return within three years.

“I believe in the power of Jesus Christ we can reduce that percentage down below 50% on returns, because we’re going to give them hope,” said Stone.

Stone said the key to their success will be to built a Christ-centered life-style.

The program motto is, “Turn a Mess into a Message, Give them Hope in a Hopeless Place.”

“They’re going to have a purpose when they leave here, if they have children to be the father that God wants them to be, a husband, a man God intended them to be,” said Sheila Stone.

Restoration of Hope is expected to open on Aug. 1.

