Fence at Justice Center damaged, two firearms seized by police in 12th night of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Protesters have taken to the streets of Portland a dozen consecutive days now to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

On Monday, thousands gathered in two locations in the city, at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland and outside the Justice Center in downtown. The ongoing demonstrations have been in response to the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The group at Revolution Hall proceeded to march to into northeast Portland, getting onto Interstate 84 in a move that police did not expect.

The Portland Police Bureau said at least one motorist reported there was a conflict between the driver of a vehicle and those marching on the interstate. There were no reported injuries in the incident and the situation is under investigation.

Once demonstrators arrived at Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 15th Avenue, they rallied peacefully for several hours. They then marched back to Revolution Hall, concluding their night of protest just before 11 p.m.

At the Justice Center, the second group demonstrated for several hours as well.

Police said the fence surrounding the Justice Center was shaken and tampered with multiple times throughout the night. A hole was cut into the fence, large enough for a person to get through. As of early Tuesday morning, police said the fence had been repaired.

During the demonstration, officers also observed protesters throwing objects.

Most of the crowd left the area by 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police did not report any criminal activity after that point.

During the downtown demonstration Monday, police said bureau members spotted two men in the vicinity of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street who were carrying AR15 style rifles.

The two men were contacted by officers. One of them, identified as 25-year-old Adan Flores, was cited for a city code violation: possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. The other man was not identified. Police said the firearms were confiscated from both men and the incident is under investigation.

Also Monday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., police said 24-year-old Samuel Tate Berry was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly and third-degree criminal mischief. According to police, Berry was seen throwing multiple projectiles at officers near the Justice Center.

The bureau said it encourages the public to contact officers about criminal activity. Anyone who sees a crime in progress should call 911. People can call PPB for non-emergency information at (503)-823-3333.

Monday was the first night of protests that Jami Resch did not serve as PPB chief. Earlier in the day, she stepped down and was replaced by Chuck Lovell.

