Hundreds Gather In SLC Monday As George Floyd Protests Continue

Salt Lake City, UT (KSL TV) — Hundreds gathered downtown Monday evening, which marked nine days since the initial George Floyd protests began in Utah.

Separate groups of demonstrators formed at Washington Square and the Utah State Capitol before eventually uniting on State Street. They silently knelt at multiple intersections as police directed traffic around them.

“It means a lot coming out here how people are actively choosing to come out here and take a stance about what’s going on,” said Meletupou Vaka, who joined the smaller demonstration at Washington Square in which people quietly laid down for eight-and-a-half minutes in honor of Floyd. “My own generation is educating our generation about how our past behaved or our history and the past that nobody wants to speak of.”

The protesters continued their call for an end to racism and police brutality, while some pushed for defunding police.

While acknowledging much more work is needed to spread their message and force meaningful change, demonstrators like David Thelen said they believed their voices were being heard.

“It’s amazing how when people listen to each other how much we can learn from each other,” Thelen said. “At the same time, we can create a better society.”

When the evening’s demonstrations ended back at the State Capitol, several protesters said they would return Tuesday.

