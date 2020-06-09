Man charged after shots fired at MPD helicopter during night of unrest

National-World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fired shots at a Memphis Police Department helicopter.

It happened during the early morning hours of June 1 as some groups became violent after the peaceful protests on Sunday.

According to police, they dispatched a helicopter to help monitor a large group that was responsible for several burglaries and vandalisms. The officers spotted the group and was following them for some time when they decided to break into the Metro PCS in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The group eventually began to flee when a Memphis patrol officer pulled into the parking lot. One member of the group, Davion Green, was in the back of a Chevrolet truck when police say he opened fire on the helicopter.

The events were captured on video, police said.

Patrol officers pursued the suspects for a short time in order to get their tag information. The suspects escaped but officers eventually located the vehicle in the 500 block of Leath. It was registered to Green’s aunt.

Green was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a gun, vandalism, theft, employment of a firearm, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

