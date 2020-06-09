Many hope civilian board gains power over police oversight, but some on Memphis City Council aren’t sure

National-World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he’s committed to making changes in policing to solve the problem of how black residents are treated — but is there now a commitment to policing the police?

As protesters demand justice in light of the killing of George Floyd, many point to a need to more aggressively review allegations of police misconduct.

Many are hoping the call to action will lead to renewed commitment to empower CLERB, the Civilian Law enforcement Review Board.

“We are a voice to the voiceless,” said Pastor Ricky Floyd, a member of CLERB for two years. ‘And at the same time, it sometimes feels like we are a dog that has a bark but no teeth.”

In the past, there have been demands for more aggressive oversight of alleged police misconduct, but little has changed.

“CLERB needs authority, we need power. We don’t just need a badge,” Floyd said.

There’s been talk before about giving the board more power, but now Floyd says he’s sensing a stronger commitment to see it through.

“I think what’s changed is, you’ve had a worldwide cry this time, so it’s not just been local, it’s not just been pockets. It’s not just been regional,” he said.

He thinks that more unified outcry might give the board more authority.

If CLERB subpoenas a police officer to testify, or to be held accountable, all that officer has to do is say no, Floyd said.

However, some, like Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan are not fans of CLERB.

“Even if they did get subpoena power and they subpoenaed police officers, it’s no guarantee that a police officer would ever give a statement,” Morgan said.

He believes the City Council should be doing that job.

“We are an elected body of 13 citizens from across the city with various backgrounds.

We’re answerable to the people, were responsible to the people, especially every four years in elections,” Morgan said.

Additionally, he points out, they hold public meetings, already have subpoena power and have control over the police department budget.

“In the last four and a half years, they said we’ve spent about $900,000 to $1 million on CLERB clear. And they have written, to my knowledge, five letters. That’s the action they have taken in those five letters. In every instance the recommendations they made were denied.”

But Pastor Floyd is convinced their voices need to be heard.

“Our job is to hold the police department, to be accountable, to protect, to serve, to be fair and do the well-being of the citizens and to be, if you will, to be a police in the police,” he said.

Both men agree there needs to be accountability. There’s just a difference in how.

If CLERB is to get more power the city charter would have to be changed, which would most likely require a citywide election.

