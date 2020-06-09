Owner of burnt 7-Eleven hoping company will rebuild as several depend on the store

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson lifted the city’s 9 p.m. curfew on Monday, a week after a night of violence in the city when a retired police captain was killed, four other officers were shot and a convenience store was set on fire.

People who live near the 7-Eleven near Union Station a landmark as several customers stopped by the store four or five times a week. Employees knew those customers by name and now the entire community is hoping the store’s owner can rebuild.

Customer Tommie Strong made weekly visits as the store near 17th Street and Pine is one of the only places he could get to in his wheelchair.

“If I needed the door open they would come open the door and on my way out they help put my bags on me and my car so I could get out,” Strong said.

The now-charred building began as a grocery store serving families, the elderly and homeless nearly 60 years ago. It was a 7-Eleven for over three decades before it was set on fire by rioters.

“It’s a little bit … emotional,” franchise owner Abe Eshein said, still feeling the pain of watching the news as rioters lit his livelihood on fire. “The images keep going through my head of what happened.”

The boarded up business was more than a convenient chain. For many, it was a second home, especially for its loyal customers and long-time employees, like Alisa McGee who provides for her three children.

“I miss it. This was my life,” McGee said. “I started working here when I was 18.”

While this convenience store family no longer has its home base, they’re determined to rally around one another as they wait for what’s next.

“The family doesn’t just include my employees but includes a lot of customers we’ve seen,” Eshein said.

That owner said he’s working with employees to hopefully get some of them transferred to other franchises. But the big question everyone is asking, will they rebuild it?

We’re told that decision is up to 7-Eleven. News 4 reached out to ask but we’re still waiting to hear back.

