Pilsen Food Pantry Gets Big Response After Launching Auburn Gresham Drive

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood was spared from a lot of the destruction and looting last week.

Now, they’re helping hard-hit neighbors down in Auburn Gresham.

After the Pilsen Food Pantry heard about how people in Auburn Gresham were struggling to find places that sold groceries and baby items, they started a baby needs drive.

People all over the Chicago area responded, as far out as the northern suburbs.

Food pantry officials said the drive generated 32,000 diapers, 100,000 baby wipes and 100,000 ounces of baby formula.

To donate, visit the Pilsen Food Pantry website.

