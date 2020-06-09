Police chief’s Facebook comments on Black Lives Matter, local pastors stirs controversy

National-World

Johns Creek, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — More than two months after he was picked to lead the Johns Creek Police Department, Chief Chris Byers has stirred controversy for the north Fulton County city after a news report surfaced about comments he made on his personal Facebook page about the Black Lives Matter movement and local pastors.

City officials confirmed Byers posted a 1,500-word diatribe aimed at local faith leaders on Facebook, in which he told pastors and other religious leaders “you have failed us” by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while simultaneously asserting “the lives of every black man, woman and child matter just as much as the lives of every white man, woman, and child and police officer.”

The undated post had reportedly been removed from Byers’ Facebook page Monday, but the city released a transcript of its text.

“I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” Byers said in the post. “It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is.

“Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it. But please, never give up the fight against racism. We have a long way to go! But we need everybody moving in the same direction.”

The police chief said in the post that his allegations against pastors was based on what officers told him and not based on firsthand knowledge, however.

The lengthy post touched on the protests taking place in cities around the country, but Byers also weighed in on other related topics, such as kneeling during the National Anthem to silently protest the treatment of African-Americans by police.

Byers said he did not supporting kneeling in protest.

“I have also been asked if I will take a knee at these protests,” Byers wrote. “Taking a knee is a sign of surrender. I will not surrender to this fight for justice. I take a knee of surrender to my lord and savior alone.

“I will however stand with you and protect your rights to protest and have your voices heard. And I will bow down to pray with you. To pray to make our hearts pure. My heart pure. For us to see each other as we are … God’s creation. His son’s and daughter’s. Regardless of race. To celebrate diversity. That’s what I bow for.”

Johns Creek officials moved to distance themselves, and the Johns Creek Police Department, from Byers — but did not condemn the police chief for making the remarks — in a statement posted on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Statements from the city manager and mayor released Monday also distanced the officials from Byers’ comments, but did not directly condemn him for posting it.

Byers was named the city’s police chief in March.

“Statements made in private or on a public platform have consequences far beyond the words themselves,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “When someone holds a public office or public position, those words can have a far-reaching impact.

“I have known Chris Byers for more than a decade, not just as an officer and now police chief, but also a person of deep faith who cares strongly about all people as well as his fellow police officers. I know his words were not meant to be divisive, but rather to foster a dialogue among these different groups, including Black Lives Matter, to bring the about tangible and meaningful change many of us would like to see.”

City Manager Ed Densmore said, “We will conduct a careful review of the content and comments from the posting and explore potential next steps or actions, as appropriate. Equitable treatment and respect for each and every member of our community, including those of the Black Lives Matter movement, is part of our city’s culture.”

City officials indicated a town hall forum could be held at some point in the future to give residents as well as members of the faith community, local organizations, residents and other community leaders a venue to discuss important issues.

“I am aware of the statement issued on the personal Facebook page of Chief Byers and I am also cognizant of where we are as a nation and as a Johns Creek community,” Densmore said. “With everything that is taking place around the U.S and the world, it’s important that we listen, understand, and make thoughtful decisions which will bring about improvements to everyone’s health, safety and quality of life.”

The tone of the reported post on Byer’s personal Facebook page was harsher than the tone of a statement he issued through the police department’s Facebook page on June 1.

In that post, which was still on the department’s Facebook page on Monday, the chief appeared to express support for the right of residents to protest, while condemning the actions of Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, but he also condemned violent protests.

He did not mention the Black Lives Matter movement in the statement released through the police department.

“As most people in our country, I have spent the last couple of days thinking of the right words to say about the death of George Floyd,” Byers said in the June 1 statement. “The officers of the Johns Creek Police Department are absolutely stunned and angered by the force used against him. The level of force was excessive and in no way reasonable, which is the standard that we are sworn to abide by. This former officer in no way represents law enforcement and the badge we wear.

“The community has every right to voice their anger and indignation and demand justice for Mr. Floyd and his family. I however cannot condone or begin to understand how the damaging of property and perpetrating more violence can bring about that justice.”

Byers told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta on Monday that he regretted posting the statement and apologized for doing so. The news outlet reported that Byers has, himself, worked in ministry and as a pastor for about 25 years.

“I never meant to offend anyone,” Byers said. “My heart grieves that I’ve done that. I hope what comes from this is more conversation. I hope everyone who has a concern comes forward. We have to do better.”

A peaceful protest is expected to take place at Johns Creek Police Department at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

