Rockin the River boat races, concerts rescheduled for 2021

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — The river won’t be rocking in Bay City this year.

The Rockin the River Boat Races and Country Concerts featuring Gretchen Wilson and Justin Moore has been canceled and rescheduled for next year.

Gretchen Wilson will be moved to Friday, July 9, 2021 and Justin Moore will be moved to Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Boat Races July 10-11, 2021.

According to organizers, if you have purchased tickets for either concert, they are valid for the 2021 dates.

“It’s not easy to put all these shows together and then have to try to reschedule them and make them fall into the same line for the next year,” said Michael Bacigalupo, event organizer.

You’re being told to hold on to the tickets and email: info@statetheatrebaycity.com with your order name stating you plan on attending next year. Anyone requesting refunds, please mail your tickets (if you have them in hand) to the State Theatre, 913 Washington Ave. Bay City, MI 48708.

For other information on the concerts please contact the State Theatre at 989.892.2660 #0 and leave a voice message.

