Safety Measures In Place For Lake Zurich’s First Youth Baseball Tournament Of The Season

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Baseball is back, just not the big leagues.

New safety measures were put in place for the first youth baseball tournament of the season out in Lake Zurich.

The umpire now calls balls and strikes from behind the pitcher instead of the catcher.

Besides distancing parents on the sidelines there are only three players in the dug out at one time. All other teammates sit on folding chairs along the fence.

At the end of the game, it’s suggested that instead of shaking hands and saying good game the players bow to each other and tip their hats.

A nice way to share a moment of respect for each team.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.