‘We’re all people:’ Kids support protest with snack stand

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WEST ALLIS, WI (WDJT ) — Some local kids are getting involved in the protests, but not in the way you might think.

Despite being young, 11-year-old Sariah Tyler of West Allis knows about the difficult events transpiring across the country. “It makes me feel really sad and stuff because it shouldn’t matter what a person looks like, that they’re different. We’re all people.”

Now going on day four, Sariah, along with her siblings and neighborhood friends, have set up a snack stand. Tuesday they were near 71st and Mitchell streets in West Allis.

“We are bringing kindness and peace to the world,” she said.

Along with the positive message, the stand also provided free treats and water to those driving by. Many people showed their support by honking their horns.

They came up with the idea after noticing the protests in the Milwaukee area. “There was protest traffic going on,” said parent, Erin Homewood. “The kids wanted to know what the signs said. It really sparked something in them. One of our kids said, ‘something just woke up in me!”

Although the conversation of getting justice is heavy, they found ways to have fun, like the children they are.

“They’re having amazing fun. They actually set this whole ‘Bust a Move for a Movement’ up. They’re doing all the TikTok dances,” said Shayna Owney.

Their parents said this shows people can put their differences aside. “It’s really nice, it’s bringing this community right here together, it’s bringing my community together over by my house,” Kim Crosbie added.

The kids plan to continue their efforts in solidarity of the protests until they see fit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.