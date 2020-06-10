2 people hospitalized after gas leak forces evacuations in Beaverton

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — Two people were rushed to an area hospital after a gas leak forced evacuations in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirms one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the leak in the 10800 block of Southwest 5th Street in Beaverton on Tuesday afternoon. Crews on scene reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide and said multiple people were exposed.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.