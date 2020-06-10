Community activist fighting to rename Robert E. Lee Boulevard after ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine’ Leah Chase

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — A community activist wants to see all signs of confederacy in New Orleans go away, including Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Mark Raymond is the President of the A.P. Tureaud Legacy Committee, and he started a petition to rename Robert E. Lee Boulevard, instead calling it “Leah Chase Boulevard,” after the owner of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant who left her mark by being a pioneer of peace during the Civil Rights Movement.

So far the petition already has nearly 22-thousand signatures, and it will be brought before the City of New Orleans City Council on June 18th. This activist says he is now also calling on Saints Quarterback Drew Brees to help with this renaming effort.

