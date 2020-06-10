Mayor Perkins, others react to coroner’s ruling in death of man in SPD custody

National-World

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — The coroner’s report appears to cast some blame for the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. on the medical response by the police and fire departments.

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma confirms previous reporting by KTBS that fire paramedics initially declined to transport McGlothen, 44, after he was arrested during a struggle with police.

Paramedics were called back to the scene nearly an hour later when officers found McGlothen slumped over in the back seat of a police car. He sat there mostly unattended for nearly an hour in between checks from paramedics.

McGlothen was then taken to a hospital, where he later died early on the morning of April 6. But Thoma says it was from a natural cause called “excited delirium.” He says McGlothen’s death could’ve been prevented with a better medical response.

An SPD spokeswoman declined comment on the coroner’s findings. But SFD Assistant Chief Fred Sanders issued a statement that read in part, “We are conducting an internal investigation to determine the facts surrounding department treatment and transport protocols. No further details will be discussed until the investigation is completed.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins somberly addressed the coroner’s findings at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We’re responsible for those in our custody and we must do everything we can to ensure their safety and well being,” Perkins said. “Moving forward, Shreveport Police and Fire will be provided more extensive training relating to excited delirium and other psychiatric conditions so our first responders can detect the signs and symptoms earlier and intervene.”

But Perkins says the SPD has acted appropriately following McGlothen’s death.

“The Shreveport Police Department did the right thing by immediately launching an investigation into the incident on April 5th. Chief Raymond also asked the Louisiana State Police to do an independent review of the investigation to provide additional transparency,” Perkins said during the council’s Zoom meeting.

However, the attorney for the McGlothen family is tearing into the city’s handling of the case.

“This family has known all along that they weren’t being given the full story by the Shreveport Police Department as it relates to the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr,” James Carter said in a statement. “The Cochran Firm will be conducting our own independent investigation into this matter and we will formally request that other outside agencies investigate as well… …We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice for this family.”

Shreveport’s NAACP chapter put out an open letter to Shreveport elected officials and the SPD. Spokesman Michael LaFitte, Jr., wrote, “Once again in America another black man dies by the hands of the people who we trust the most to protect and serve. We want justice now!”

The group listed among their demands: the firings of all officers involved in McGlothen’s death and what they call the “cover up;” Body cameras for all officers, and at least two cruiser cameras — one forward facing and the other toward the person in custody; video of all fatal shootings and arrests, as well as incidents with alleged police brutality, “provided in a reasonable amount of time;” and they want officers trained for mental health assessment and conflict de-escalation.

SPD says the four officers are now on unpaid administrative leave as the office of Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart decides of criminal charges should be filed against officers.

Carter will hold a news conference with the McGlothen family outside the Caddo Parish courthouse Wednesday morning.

