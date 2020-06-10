Medical examiner says Flagstaff boy allegedly kept in closet by family members died of starvation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — A 6-year-old who was kept in a closet in Flagstaff died from starvation and weighed only 18 pounds, according to a report from the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The autopsy was released on Tuesday and said he had a “skeletal” appearance because he had next to no fat. He also had skin cuts and scrapes all over his body.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home in Flagstaff on March 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the boy’s parents, Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, kept the boy in a bedroom closet and wouldn’t give him food. His 7-year-old brother was also kept in the closet.

Anthony and Elizabeth did this because the kids were stealing food and sneaking out at night, police said. The boy’s grandmother, Ann Marie Martinez, 50, admitted she knew what was going on and disciplined the children when they stole food, police said.

All three were arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the 7-year-old plus two other siblings, ages 2 and 4 at the time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.