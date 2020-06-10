MLK Bridge to open in August, after months of delays

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The Martin Luther King Bridge will open in August, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, after months of delays.

The bridge was supposed to open in fall 2019, but several delays followed; the most recent delay in reopening was due to flooding.

The bridge closed in August 2018 so crews could perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.