Mobile NAACP hosts virtual town hall with law enforcement leaders

Mobile, AL (WALA) — For the first time since the death of George Floyd, local law enforcement agencies are coming together formally to speak with the community at a town hall hosted by the Mobile County NAACP.

The virtual town hall started at 6 pm.

Over the past two weeks since, Floyd’s death, people all over the world began protesting police brutality and bringing issues of racial injustice to light.

This also trickled down to Mobile, where there have been several protests throughout the past few weeks.

Mobile County NAACP President Robert Clopton said the NAACP received 100 questions from the community, which have been fielded down to 20.

Clopton said they intend to discuss the policy on choke holds and a possible ban on choke holds, de-escalation training, etc.

“We want each encounter to end up where an African-American is not killed shot or injured,” Clopton explained. “The topics are sincere. The questions are tough but yet they’re realistic and they apply to the citizens of Mobile especially African American and people of color.”

The town hall entitled “The Talk” started at 6 and will end at 7 pm. Public Safety Director James Barber, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, US Attorney Richard Moore, and Mobile County NAACP President Robert Clopton are all included on the panel.

