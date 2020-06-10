NAACP files emergency injunction to extend Gwinnett polling hours

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — The NAACP on Tuesday filed an emergency injunction to keep polling locations in Gwinnett County open until 10 p.m. on Election Day.

The move aimes to meet the number of available voting hours specified under state law.

It comes on the heels of a chaotic day of voting in Georgia where multiple voters were met with a litany of problems at polling locations across metro Atlanta, including long wait times, a lack of voting machines or voting machines that were not operating properly.

Wait times dragged on up to four hours Tuesday morning and early afternoon – leaving many voters to face the decision of waiting for an indefinite amount of time to cast their ballot or giving up their right to vote altogether.

Click here for the latest on voting issues around metro Atlanta.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.