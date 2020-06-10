Police: Bullet strikes crib of sleeping 1-year-old in Brown Deer

National-World

BROWN DEER, Wi (WDJT) — Police are investigating after a bullet struck the crib of a 1-year-old child on Tuesday, June 9.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired at a home near 52nd and Brown Deer Road around 11:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman, along with her 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Authorities say no one was injured, however one of the bullets struck the crib where the 1-year-old child was sleeping.

Multiple bullet casings were recovered on the street near the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department Investigation Bureau at 414-371-2900.

