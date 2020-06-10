Protest to be held over controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A rally against legislation to keep a controversial bust of Confederate general and former leader of the Ku Klux Klan will happen this afternoon at Nashville’s Legislative Plaza.

The protest called “I Will Breathe Phase 2” is aimed at getting the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in the capitol building removed, after a state House Committee voted down a resolution Tuesday to do that.

The resolution suggested replacing the bust with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean, but was voted down 11 to 5.

During discussion on the vote, Representative Jerry Sexton argued against the bill and made a controversial statement.

“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” Sexton said. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”

The comments were met with criticism from other representatives voting on the bill as well.

“I think everybody was just astonished because it just was totally at odds with the very poignant testimony by the sponsor of the bill about how burdensome the legacy of slavery is,” Rep. Mike Stewart said. “The remark is more broadly reflective of the attitude that has left that bust in place.”

“African-American people and minorities always know that it’s dormant,” Rep. Joe Towns Jr. said. “So it’s been here and now people are emboldened.”

A separate House bill calling for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance in the state passed a committee vote Tuesday, though was amended to only remove the governor’s requirement to proclaim it.

The bill protects the official observance of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. The bill will move to another committee, where if passed, will go to the full House for another vote.

Today’s rally is organized by the same group who put together the first “I Can’t Breathe” rally and will go from 3 to 5 p.m..

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.