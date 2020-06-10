Special fundraiser for the Waverly Community House

National-World

WAVERLY, Pa. (WNEP) — The Waverly Community House has been around for a century.

Never before has there been a special fundraiser like this, collecting extra money as it slowly reopens.

In March, when places were forced to close, The Comm, as it is known, lost its revenue stream.

“You have to think quickly; you have to act fast. This situation doesn’t give most nonprofits, didn’t give us a lot of time in committees discussing what to do,” said Maria Wilson, executive director of The Waverly Community House.

The Comm is home to a number of programs, including summer camps, after-school care, and a preschool, which they hope will start back up in the fall.

In order to buy tents, sanitizers, and protective equipment, they’ve launched a special fundraising campaign. They’ve been posting online, sending out letters, and spreading the word.

“The thinking was if people can donate, they will. If they can’t, they won’t, but you have to let people know that you’re here, that you want to serve them, you want to serve them safely, and they can be part of it,” said Wilson.

Wilson says donations have already been coming in, some from local banks, foundations, and other groups, and she’s grateful. Especially during a time when nonprofits have been hit so hard.

“I’ve said it’s kind of like walking a line in a dust storm or sand storm you really don’t know what’s ahead. If you step left or right, you could be going in the wrong direction, but you have to make these decisions quickly for the best interest of the organization.”

