UConn announces reopening plans for fall semester

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — The University of Connecticut has announced its reopening plans, which will be submitted for approval later this month, for the upcoming fall semester.

Officials said the first day of classes will be Aug. 31, consisting of some online courses, some face-to-face, and then a blend of the two.

Regarding residence halls, officials said Storrs and Stamford will be open, but with reduced density and a new housing assignment process, but students will not need to reapply for housing.

“Students who will be living on campus (Storrs and Stamford) will be required to return approximately two weeks before the start of classes to allow for testing, as required by the state, and a period of quarantine,” a letter to the school community said.

Potential testing protocols are still being evaluated.

“The capacity of classrooms will also be reduced to allow for six feet of separation between people. We will have strong provisions in place to make the classroom environment as safe as possible, but we will be able to ensure that students and faculty who want an exclusively online experience can have that,” the letter said.

Every member of the UConn community will be required to wear a mask in public and common spaces, including classrooms.

“We have purchased enough masks to supply our entire community. If someone is unable to wear a mask, due to a medical condition for example, we will work with you to identify a solution before you return to campus,” officials said.

Students will then not return following Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the fall semester, but continue courses and take final exams online.

“Health screening and monitoring will be continuous and we will reinforce the “stay home when ill” mandate for both employees and students at all times. We will promote frequent handwashing and/or sanitizers, physical distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfection of campus spaces. We will institute a variety of preventative measures through operational changes to our buildings, transportation systems, deliveries, and visitation as well as interactions with campus visitors and guests to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”

The university did say these are draft plans, which will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval on June 24.

Read the complete plan here.

