Aunjanue Ellis appeals to Mississippi’s first lady in effort to change state flag

Mississippi (WAPT) — A famous Mississippi actress is continuing her fight to change the state’s flag.

Aunjanue Ellis has been calling for the removal of the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi flag for years. After thousands of people rallied Saturday in front of the governor’s mansion in Jackson demanding an end to racial injustice, Ellis posted a public Facebook message on the issues for first lady Elee Reeves.

“They say that Southern women are husband whisperers. Whisper to your husband and say that he could be the first governor of courage for the state of Mississippi,” Ellis said in the video.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he is not planning to take individual action to change the flag.

“The people of Mississippi made a decision in 2001. An overwhelming decision to maintain the flag,” the governor said.

Reeves said again Wednesday that he believes it is up to the people to decide if the flag should be changed, rather than a group of politicians. Reeves said he was unaware of Ellis’ post.

“I will be honest. I have been working pretty hard here the last two or three days. The first lady was with me on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend, thank goodness, but we haven’t spent a lot of time talking about this issue or any other issue in the past three days,” Reeves said.

Ellis went on in the video to explain how she understands many in Mississippi are not ready for change and will forever resist the removal of Confederate symbols.

“I know there are people at home who would rather die and suffer before they see Mississippi change, they in fact find honor in it. They are eternally in the battle of Vicksburg,” Ellis said.

Ellis ended to video by appealing to the first lady’s religious side.

“Turn to your husband, the man of God he claims to be, and remind him that racism is a sin and that flag’s chain on our collective souls is the wage of it,” Ellis said.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

