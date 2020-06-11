Authorities investigating deadly plane crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Maricopa, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — Authorities are investigating after a plane crash left one person dead near the Ak-Chin Regional Airport near Maricopa Tuesday night.

According to Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration, a small, single-engine plane crashed under unknown circumstances about two miles northeast of Ak-Chin Regional Airport around 8:30 p.m. Gregor said the plane burned after crashing.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane. Gila River Police Department confirmed that the pilot died in the crash. The plane was flying from Deer Valley Airport to Ak-Chin Regional Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The pilot has not been identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.