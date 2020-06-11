Eastern Michigan University students can request single-room living spaces for fall semester

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — Eastern Michigan University announced students have the option to live in single-room living spaces by themselves for the fall semester.

The “EMU Single Room Guarantee” comes out of COVID-19 concerns about social distancing and making sure students have safe spaces.

Students who would like a roommate will still have that option.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this important safety feature – a single room for everyone who wants one,” University President James Smith said. “Student safety is our number one priority and keeping students farther apart from one another is an important component of our #EMUSafe initiative for the fall semester. We have heard from many students and parents about this issue. They question how students can practice safe physical distancing when they have a roommate in close proximity to them in a residence hall room. We understand a single room may not be for everyone, but we also know and have heard from many who desire such accommodations at this time.”

Eastern Michigan University said it is the only public university in Michigan to currently offer a single room to students who want it.

Single rooms typically cost about $2,500 a year more than a shared, double room.

Under this new plan, the university is offering credit to reduce the annual cost of a single room to $100 per month more than the cost of sharing a double room. This amounts to $800 annually.

The university said this credit provides annual savings to students who choose to live in a single room of $1,700 over the normal rate.

For more information on the “EMU Single Room Guarantee,” visit the university’s website.

