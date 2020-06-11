Pastor walks with large cross to renew faith during historic times

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man passing through the mountains is turning heads as he renews faith.

At a time when America’s at a crossroads, pastor Roger Gates, of Ministry of Truth based in Oklahoma, is on a mission of good will. Gates is walking across the country with an 11 1/2 foot wooden cross. His most recent leg was from Hendersonville to Brevard.

“I’m just a vessel that he’s called out to use, and the cross represents what he done for us,” Gates said while traveling along Highway 64.

When Gates started his trip, he had no idea what he was walking into. He’s logged about 300 miles so far and hopes to eventually trek some 4,000 miles and end his journey on the coast of Southern California.

“Well, when I started out, I felt like an old man,” Gates said with a laugh.

His main goal was to collect donations to build a food warehouse to fight hunger.

Since he began his journey in March, the country’s been mired in difficult times — from the pandemic to the sadness and calls for justice after George Floyd’s death.

“I started walking and people would come up and just start talking to me and start crying, saying this is what I needed to see. This is what they need today,” Gates said.

Along the way, he often stops to talk to folks. Some give him water and wish him well.

“But this day and age, you know, it’s getting a little worse and worse,” said Joe Garci,a of Hendersonville. “It’s kind of nice to see someone doing good.”

Gates was in his 20s when his faith became his lifeline. He became addicted to drugs not long after serving in Vietnam.

“I found the Lord after I went to prison. I was in there a year, and I thought I was this tough guy still,” he recalled.

Decades later, he said a higher calling put him on the road to make believers out of all of us.

“This is a good message that’s coming out today, and God’s inviting all these people to be part of it,” Gates said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.