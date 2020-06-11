Seattle police want to return to vacated precinct in what protesters call an ‘autonomous zone’

National-World

Seattle police want to resume operations at a downtown precinct they left empty as protesters began occupying the area around it.

“We’re trying to get a dialogue going so we can figure out a way to resolve this without unduly impacting the citizens and the businesses that are operating in that area,” Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said in a news conference Wednesday.

According to CNN affiliate KOMO, police boarded up the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and left it unoccupied amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Since then, protesters have cordoned off the area with barricades and are calling it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ. Protesters have hung signs on the East Precinct, KOMO reported, some of which read “Seattle People Department” and “The Property of the People.”

Officers are still responding to emergency calls in the area, Nollette told reporters.

Nollette said police had received reports that protesters allegedly set up barricades, ” with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints into the neighborhood.”

“While they have a constitutionally-protected right to bear arms, and while Washington is an open carry state, there is no legal right for those arms to be used to intimidate community members,” Nollette said, adding that anyone subjected to these demands should call 911.

“No one at these checkpoints has the legal authority to demand identification from anyone.”

Nollette also said police have “heard anecdotally” of residents and businesses being asked to pay a fee if they want to operate in the area. “This is the crime of extortion,” Nollette said.

“We feel incredibly strongly as a department that what happened to George Floyd was wrong and it was a crime,” she said. “We fully support efforts to improve police accountability and to work towards improved radical equity.”

‘An anti-racist zone’

According to KOMO, protesters in the area plan to stay as long as it takes to affect change. Many said they wanted to defund the police department.

One protester, identified only as Rooks, told KOMO that the protesters were not violent.

“It’s nothing aggressive or violent or nothing like that,” Rooks said. “We didn’t come out here for any of that. All we wanted was what is equal and what is right.”

Some residents and business owners said they were concerned, KOMO reported, but others weren’t, like Christopher Derrah, who lives nearby. “There’s people having teach-ins, talks, political discussions,” he said.

Kate VanPetten, who works at a nearby coffee shop, told CNN affiliate KIRO the CHAZ was “an anti-racist zone,” and that her business has been supporting the movement.

“We’ve been setting out free coffee for the protesters and doing everything we can to support them,” she said.

The situation in Seattle has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted Wednesday night that the city’s mayor and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee “are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.”

“These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY,” the President said, later adding that “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course.”

In response, Inslee told the President to “stoop tweeting.”

Seattle officials say there is no indication the occupied area is being coordinated by left-wing groups under the umbrella of Antifa.

“City officials have not interacted with ‘armed Antifa militants’ at this site, but will continue to be on site to monitor the situation closely,” city spokeswoman Lori Patrick said in a statement.

It’s unclear who is leading the protesters, but Nollette said Wednesday that police were working to find a point of contact to establish a line of communication.