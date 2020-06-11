State Bureau of Investigation: Former teacher, coach charged with sexual activity with student

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WARSAW, Duplin County, NC (WLOS) — A former teacher and a former coach at a Duplin County high school have been arrested and charged with sexual activity with a student, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say former teacher Jessica Daughtry and former volleyball coach Angelica Favela, both previously at James Keenan High School, turned themselves in at the Duplin County Detention Center on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the incidents involved former students and happened between 2017 and 2018 off-campus; an investigation began in October of 2019 at the request of the Duplin County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Daughtry turned herself in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and has been charged with two felony counts of sexual activity with a student. She went before a magistrate, where officials say she was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and booked at the detention center.

Favela turned herself in around 11 a.m., and officials say she has been charged with one felony count of sexual activity of a student. They add that she was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond and booked at the detention center after going before a magistrate.

Duplin County Schools says the safety of students and staff is the district’s top priority.

In a statement, district leaders say, “When the district was contacted by law enforcement regarding such allegations involving Jessica Smith-Daughtry, per board policy, she was immediately suspended pending the results of a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

They add that Daughtry resigned on Jan. 11.

According to Duplin County Schools, Favela was periodically a non-faculty coach; they say her last coaching assignment was in 2017.

Anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Special Agent in Charge Kevin Tabron at 910-346-2121.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.