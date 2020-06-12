High school principal apologizes for racist, ‘offensive’ photograph in yearbook

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Suwanee, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Collins Hill High School began distributing its 2019-20 yearbooks this week before it was brought to the staff’s attention that an inappropriate and racist photograph had been included.

The school’s principal, Kerensa Wing, issued an apology on Wednesday in which she said the school was conducting an investigation to determine who submitted the photo and how it was missed before going to print.

“This is unacceptable …,” Wing said in a letter to parents and students. “Once this investigation is completed we will take appropriate action with those involved.”

The photo shows Martin Luther King Jr. with a hand on the shoulder of a Collins Hill High School student holding a piece of paper with “n-word pass” and the student’s name.

In the initial investigation, Wing said it appeared that some of the pages planned for the yearbook were not finished prior to students moving to digital learning. Since the photos were unavailable, the yearbook company replaced those pages with senior selfies that had been submitted.

“Unfortunately, ​the picture was not caught in the final proof before the yearbook went to press,” Wing said. “That said, this photo was submitted by our yearbook staff and we are meeting with those involved to determine how that occurred. In the meantime, I want to make you aware of the steps we are taking to remove this offensive picture from our yearbook.”

Wing said the school was working with the yearbook company to print a sticker which will be used as a replacement photo that will be mailed to all who purchased a yearbook. The photo has been altered in the yearbooks that have not yet been distributed to block the offensive photo.

“We also will be reviewing all of our yearbook processes — from the submission of photos to final proofing — to ensure this does not occur again,” Wing said. “I know offensive words and sentiments like the ones included in this photo are hurtful and you have my full apology this has happened. I am disappointed in the students involved, as this is not who we are at Collins Hill High School and does not reflect our values and beliefs.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.