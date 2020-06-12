NBA reportedly sets coronavirus testing and player report dates

National-World

The National Basketball Association has laid out plans for coronavirus testing as 22 teams prepare to restart the 2019-20 season in July.

To begin play, teams will be required to test for Covid-19 from June 23-30, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that players from outside the United States will need to report to their home team markets by June 15, while players in the country will report by June 22.

Both reporters say the NBA is targeting July 30 as the season’s restart date.

The NBA has not responded to CNN’s request for details regarding these reports.

The NBA suspended its season after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.