Police: Man bit child in face

Shippensburg, PA (WPMT) — A Shippensburg man is facing charges after he bit a four year-old in the face and hit with child with multiple objects according to Chambersburg Police.

Francky Leriche, 32, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Simple Assault after the incident in May.

Police say Leriche bit a four year child in the face and hit the child with an object multiple times.

He was taken to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

