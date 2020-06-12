Truck driver meets woman he saved in crash in Nashville

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — A truck driver met the family, who helped save from a crash last year.

Harold Hyde is a truck driver who saved a four-year-old boy with autism who wandered onto McCrory Lane in Davdison County last October.

This wasn’t the only time Hyde had saved a stranger in trouble. On Thursday, Anna Littleton got a chance to meet the man who saved her, all thanks to our story.

Last September, Hyde saw an overturned SUV in downtown Nashville. Littleton was inside and she was pregnant.

Hyde immediately jumped out of his truck and rushed to free her. By the time she had calmed down, he was already gone.

Little Sawyer was born happy and healthy soon after.

In October, when Littleton saw the story by News 4, she finally knew who had saved her.

On Thursday, Littleton, her husband, and their baby met Hyde for the first time.

“I was just so nervous to meet him but I was so excited,” Littleton said. “When I found out about him who he was I called Old Dominion right away and said please set it up – please set up a meeting for me to meet him because I have to meet him in person and as soon as I saw him I gave him a big hug and I was just very, very thankful to have the chance to finally meet him in person.”

Hyde said he was just doing the right thing and that he was blessed to be where he was, when he was.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.