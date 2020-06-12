Widow of Wuhan whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang gives birth to their son

National-World

The wife of Li Wenliang, the Wuhan whistleblower doctor who died of coronavirus in February, has given birth to their son, according to the Chinese state-run Litchi News.

Li’s wife told Litchi News early Friday morning local time that she gave birth to a baby boy in a Wuhan hospital.

“Can you see it from heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them,” she wrote on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Li was a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.

In late December, when reports emerged of a dangerous new virus in the city, he texted fellow medical school alumni warning them of the news.

“I only wanted to remind my university classmates to be careful,” he told CNN in February.

Soon after, he was targeted by Wuhan police, who accused him of rumor-mongering. He was made to sign a statement acknowledging his “misdemeanor” and promising not to commit further “unlawful acts.”

On February 1, he tested positive for the virus. He died less than a week later, aged 34 — sparking a rare online wave of grief, fury, calls for freedom of speech and government accountability.