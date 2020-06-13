Family band brings music to parks

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Imagine trying for a moments peace at Nashville’s Rees family’s home.

With 10 kids, two adopted, ages 36 to 13, it may sound difficult. However, it makes a beautiful sound.

Katie Reese is the oldest sibling at 36 and says everyone in the band is a ham, and that’s why it works.

Typically, the family plays festivals, restaurants and weddings, but COVID-19 took all that away.

Now they’re in Metro parks and live streaming on Facebook, 6-feet apart shows for everyone and really good.

Twin brothers Max and Kolby say they give themselves a nine out of 10, which makes them only strive to get better.

